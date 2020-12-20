Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Dec. 10:
INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 700 block of East La Gracia.
Saturday, Dec. 12:
INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 300 block of East Monroe Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into the air in the 1700 block of South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 9:46 a.m., Alberto Venegas, 23, was arrested in the 200 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and probation violations.
Sunday, Dec. 13:
ARREST — At 1:46 p.m., Faith Rey, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; elder abuse and contempt of court.
ARREST — At 7:34 p.m., Julio Arroyo, 46, was arrested near the intersection of West Main Street and North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily force and a probation violation.
Monday, Dec. 14:
INCIDENT — At 12:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 600 block of West Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 15:
INCIDENT — At 1:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 16:
INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 11:19 a.m., Douglas Sanati, 55, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
