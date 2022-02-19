The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Feb. 10
INCIDENT — At 7:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1500 block of South Oberlin Court.
INCIDENT — At 10:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of battery in the 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of battery in the 300 block of East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 300 block of East Roemer Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of battery in the 1400 block of North Pine Street.
ARREST — At 7:15 p.m., Adam Nolan, 45, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Eagle Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:51 p.m., Emanuel Perezvela, 36, was arrested in the area of Cypress Street and Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a DUI resulting in bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received nine stolen vehicle reports and eight located vehicle reports.
Friday, Feb. 11
INCIDENT — At 6:36 a.m., the Santa Maria Police Department received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1500 block of East Mesa View Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 100 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the area of North Concord Avenue and East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 200 block of East Inger Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of battery in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 9:31 a.m., Christopher D. Marriott, 27, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on Highway 101 north of Donovan Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a DUI resulting in bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received nine stolen vehicle reports and six located vehicle reports.
Saturday, Feb. 12
INCIDENT — At 1:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 600 block of Sunrise Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of battery in the 500 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots fired in the 200 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of battery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of carjacking in the 200 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 200 block of South Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of South Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of someone brandishing a weapon in the area of North Concord and East Harding avenues.
INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of South Oakley Avenue and West Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run resulting in injury in the area of South Broadway and West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony in the 100 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run resulting in injury in the area of South Miller Street and East Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 12:32 p.m., Isaac Stephen Armenta, 30, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of violating a domestic violence order.
ARREST — At 12:51 p.m., Waylon Leroy Sweat, 40, was arrested in the 200 block of South Curryer Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Santa Maria Police received seven stolen vehicle reports and five located vehicle reports.
Sunday, Feb. 13
INCIDENT — At 8:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Miller Street and East Las Flores Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of Marie Court.
INCIDENT — At 10:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 3300 block of Hummingbird Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 400 block of East Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of carjacking in the area of West Orange Street and South Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of battery in the area of East Crossroads Lane and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of battery in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony in the area of North Railroad Avenue and West Lee Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Betteravia Road and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of battery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots fired in the area of West Williams Street and North Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 900 block of West McElhany Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:15 a.m., Victor Matias Garcia, 51, was arrested in the 200 block of Sheila Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 12:49 p.m., Herminio Nicolas Cortes, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 5:24 p.m., Pedro Leonor Estanquero, 44, was arrested in the 200 block of East Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and four located vehicle reports.
Monday, Feb. 14
INCIDENT — At 1:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of prostitution in the 2200 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 300 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 2:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of South Pine Street and West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 5:45 a.m., Ondre Joshua Jackson, 30, was arrested in the 100 block of West Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and dissuading or intimidating a witness.
ARREST — At 6:03 a.m., Rigoberto Olvera, 41, was arrested in the 900 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:35 a.m., Jason John Muller was arrested in the 700 block of East Mariposa Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and violating a domestic violence order.
Santa Maria Police received seven stolen vehicle reports and four located vehicle reports.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
INCIDENT — At 3:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 500 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Miller Street and East Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:75 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 400 block of Marriot Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Morrison Avenue and South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of Centennial Street and North Mt. Whitney Way.
INCIDENT — At 12:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1200 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the area of North Smith Street and West Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of battery in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 200 block of South Superior Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 100 block of East Williams Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1100 block of Fairway Vista Drive.
ARREST — At 1 a.m., Gaudencio Lopez-Solano, 29, was arrested in the 200 block of East Tunnell Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 5:01 a.m., Henry Carlos Vitaz, 40, was arrested in the 800 block of North Fourth Street in Pismo Beach and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 9:49 a.m., Stevie Ray Urias, 31, was arrested in the 200 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of intimidating a witness or victim, domestic violence and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and four located vehicle reports.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
INCIDENT — At 4:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the area of East Main Street and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of East Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 200 block of West Bunny Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and four located vehicle reports.