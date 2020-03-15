Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, March 6:

ARREST — At 2:35 p.m., Juan Natanael Uribe, 40, was arrested in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first degree robbery, obstructing an officer with additional force, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, March 7:

INCIDENT — At 7:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of West Newlove Drive

INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.