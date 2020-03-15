Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, March 6:
ARREST — At 2:35 p.m., Juan Natanael Uribe, 40, was arrested in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first degree robbery, obstructing an officer with additional force, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, March 7:
INCIDENT — At 7:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of West Newlove Drive
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
ARREST — At 1:35 p.m., Jeannette Marie Almanza, 34, of Santa Maria was arrested at the Utah County Jail located in the 3000 block of North Main Street in Spanish Fork, Utah, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of identity theft, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, grand theft and a probation violation.
Sunday, March 8:
INCIDENT — At 4:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
Tuesday, March 10:
INCIDENT — At 1:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North McClelland Street and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Panther Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the area of East Seaward and North Magellan drives.
INCIDENT — At 6:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1600 block of Via Rubio.
ARREST — At 11:55 a.m., Joseph Kessler Ryan, 45, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:59 p.m., Miguel Ortiz, 18, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, child cruelty with possible injury or death and being a gang member in possession of ammunition.
Wednesday, March 11:
ARREST — At 3:04 p.m., Israel Martin Mercado, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and a probation violation.