The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, March 18:

INCIDENT — At 1:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 500 block of West Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Cox Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Stowell Road.

ARREST — At 2:28 a.m., Monica Gaitan, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of North Kellogg Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 8:51 p.m., Michael Alvarez, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of Woodhaven Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child pornography.

Friday, March 19:

ARREST — At 12:02 a.m., Donald Oliviera, 80, was arrested in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment and threats.

ARREST — At 7:11 a.m., Jesus Martinez, 21, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Carlotti Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault, possibly causing great bodily injury.

Saturday, March 20:

INCIDENT — At 12:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.

INCIDENT — At 3:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 900 block of West Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 400 block of West Agnes Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way.

INCIDENT — At 6:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

ARREST — At 4:34 p.m., Sophia Hampton, 36, was arrested in the 100 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

ARREST — At 5:05 p.m., Isidro Lomeli, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.

ARREST — At 10:58 p.m., Allen Achterberg, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of Hartnell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.

Sunday, March 21:

INCIDENT — At 3:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:10 a.m., Tomas Romero, 35, was arrested in the 400 block of East Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and domestic violence.

Monday, March 22:

ARREST — At 2:25 p.m., Aldalberto Gabino, 32, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Tuesday, March 23:

INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of West El Camino Street.

ARREST — At 9:32 p.m., Christian Marquez, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment and witness intimidation.

Wednesday, March 24:

INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 500 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Railroad and West Alvin avenues.

INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

0
0
0
0
0