Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, June 11:
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of South Superior Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of East Cook and South Elizabeth streets.
* Santa Maria Police received 17 calls for fireworks.
Friday, June 12:
* Santa Maria Police received 26 calls for fireworks.
Saturday, June 13:
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Birch and West Taylor streets.
INCIDENT — At 12:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Windsor Street.
* Santa Maria Police received 69 calls for fireworks.
Sunday, June 14:
INCIDENT — At 12:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a call for shots heard in the area of East Main Street and North Panther Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1100 block of South Blosser Road.
* Santa Maria Police received 21 calls for fireworks.
Monday, June 15:
INCIDENT — At 1:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of Armstrong Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of East Orchard Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.
ARREST — At 6:37 p.m., Darrell Glenn Zimmerman, 52, was arrested in Stanislaus County Jail on an arrest warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, threatening a crime to terrorize and a violation probation.
* Santa Maria Police received 29 calls for fireworks.
Tuesday, June 16:
INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an unoccupied building in the 400 block of East Ventura Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2800 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 4:30 a.m., Chace I. Sinclair, 29, was arrested in the 200 block of Fleming Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury.
* Santa Maria Police received seven calls for fireworks.
Wednesday, June 17:
* Santa Maria Police received 13 calls for fireworks.
