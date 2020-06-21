Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of East Orchard Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.

ARREST — At 6:37 p.m., Darrell Glenn Zimmerman, 52, was arrested in Stanislaus County Jail on an arrest warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, threatening a crime to terrorize and a violation probation.

* Santa Maria Police received 29 calls for fireworks.

Tuesday, June 16:

INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an unoccupied building in the 400 block of East Ventura Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2800 block of Santa Maria Way.