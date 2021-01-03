Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 24:

INCIDENT — At 5:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of person brandishing a weapon in the 2500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of Cabo San Lucas Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller Court and East McElhany Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Dejoy Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of South Smith Street.