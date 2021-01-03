Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Dec. 24:
INCIDENT — At 5:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of person brandishing a weapon in the 2500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of Cabo San Lucas Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller Court and East McElhany Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of South Smith Street.
ARREST — At 5 p.m., Ana Contreras, 35, was arrested in the 1200 block of Keystone Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony witness intimidation and misdemeanor domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:28 p.m., Leocadio Gonzalez, 20, was arrested in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vandalism, false imprisonment, obstruction and domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 11 calls for fireworks.
Friday, Dec. 25:
INCIDENT — At 12:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of South Estriga Court.
ARREST — At 8:26 p.m., David Morales, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Blosser Road and Pershing Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and probation violations.
Santa Maria Police received six calls for fireworks.
Saturday, Dec. 26:
INCIDENT — At 4:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Morrison Avenue and South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Durham Way and South Syracuse Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Lolita Lane and South Thornburg Street.
ARREST — At 5:36 p.m., Emerardo Zurita, 31, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of Pato Avenue and Morales Street in Cuyama and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vandalism, burglary and violation of a court order.
Santa Maria Police received two calls for fireworks.
Sunday, Dec. 27:
INCIDENT — At 11:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Williams Street and North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:54 p.m., Jonathan Echevarria, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse.
