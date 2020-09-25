Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Sept. 17:
INCIDENT — At 9:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Broadway and East Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 2:01 a.m., Alberto Gonzalez, 24, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
ARREST — At 2:10 a.m., Adrian Romero Gonzalez, 22, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, causing bodily injury.
Friday, Sept. 18:
INICIDENT — At 11:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 12:31 p.m., Jhonnatan Mondoy, 18, was arrested in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 6:25 p.m., Iria Elston, 60, was arrested in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on person, threatening with intent to terrorize, felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Sept. 19:
INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Main Street and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of North Western and West Alvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Sunday, Sept. 20:
INCIDENT — At 2:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Orange Street.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Sept. 21:
INCIDENT — At 1:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Sunset and North Railroad avenues.
INCIDENT — At 11:22 pm., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Orange and South School streets.
Tuesday, Sept. 22:
INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received two reports of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 8:23 a.m., Kimberly Machleit, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder, with special circumstances; and conspiracy.
ARREST — At 8:37 a.m., Donald Anderson, 37, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
Wednesday, Sept. 23:
INCIDENT — At 8:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
INCIDENT — At 5:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 12:55 a.m., Brenda Gonzalez, 23, was arrested in the area of Chapel Street and Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%, with bodily injury; hit and run resulting in death or injury; child cruelty with possible injury or death; and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 4:29 a.m., Eduardo Esparza Flores, 25, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sex with a minor older than three years old.
Monday, Sept. 7
INCIDENT — At 8:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1300 block of Leona Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
ARREST — At 10:48 p.m., David Bravo Ramos, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of West Dante Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Brian Robinson, 43, was arrested in the 100 block of Dolcetto Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and trespassing.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Sept. 5
INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2200 block of North Garden Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of North Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North School and East Tunnell streets.
ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Jack Taylor, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Friday, Sept. 4:
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
ARREST — At 2:09 a.m., Matthews Olivas, 36, was arrested in the 1400 block of South Wallis Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Thursday, Sept. 3
INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of East Sierra Madre Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 300 block of East Orchard Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Hermosa Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Wallis Ave.
INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of South Depot Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of West Main Street.
Monday, Aug. 31
INCIDENT — At 7:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 2100 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 150 block of South Broadway.
Sunday, Aug. 30
INCIDENT — At 1:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 1:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Hidden Pines Way and North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of South Flora Way.
ARREST — At 6:08 p.m., Jaime Cid, 49, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Aug. 29
INCIDENT — At 6:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Depot Street and West Morrison Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, Aug. 28
INCIDENT — At 1:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of South Western Avenue and Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Morrison and South Western avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane.
ARREST — At 12;34 p.m., Gregorio Perfecto Garcia, 37, of Santa Maria, was arrested at San Diego County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sex with a minor under 16 years old and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:18 p.m., Jesus Arzate-Garcia, 22, was arrested in the area of Oakley Avenue and Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
ARREST — At 7:24 p.m., Carlos Jovan Lopez, 29, was arrested in the area of Oakley Avenue and Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
ARREST — At 8:58 p.m., Jesus Morales Sanchez, 29, was arrested in the area of Williams and Pine streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; non-firearm; and threatening a crime, with intent to terrorize.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Aug. 27
INCIDENT — At 12:02 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Cook Street.
ARREST — At 9:07 p.m., Tonketl Isaias H. Vega, 24, was arrested at the Santa Barbara County Jail and remanded back to Santa Maria Police Department on suspicion of driving under the influence, evading a police officer, hit and run and resisting an officer with additional force.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 800 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Jaime Loop.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:12 p.m., Raymond Carnell Crandall, 31, was arrested on a Ramey warrant at the Santa Maria Police Department headquarters at 1111 W. Betteravia Road on suspicion of sex with a minor, sodomy, human trafficking, oral copulation, lewd acts with a child, contacting a minor for sex, arranging a meeting with a minor, and failure to register as a sex offender.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
INCIDENT — At 5:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of West Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Aug. 24
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:57 a.m., Jesse Gilbert Sanchez, 20, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 700 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and first-degree burglary.
Sunday, Aug. 23
INCIDENT — At 6:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Aug. 22
INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 3:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Bunny Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Donovan Road.
ARREST — At 9:29 p.m., Silviano Isidro Lagunas, 33, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and vandalism.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks
Friday, Aug. 21
INCIDENT — At 12:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of West Damask Court.
ARREST — At 6:09 p.m., Miguel Romero Ramos, 35, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Aug. 20
INCIDENT — At 5:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of North College Drive and East McElhaney Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Orange and South Pine streets.
Wednesday, August 19
INCIDENT — At 4:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Chaparral and Roble streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of North Miller Street.
Tuesday, August 18
Santa Maria Police receive one report of fireworks.
Monday, August 17
INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of north Broadway and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1500 block of North Pine Street.
Sunday, August 16
INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, August 15
INCIDENT — At 10:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Koval Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 4:37 p.m., James Ducusin, 50, was arrested in the area of Miller and Morrison Avenue and Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, disorderly conduct and felony vandalism.
Santa Maria Police receive five reports of fireworks.
Friday, August 14
INCIDENT — At 12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of North Tanya Court.
INCIDENT — At 12:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Blosser Road and West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Seaward and North Magellan drives.
ARREST — At 6:44 p.m., Feliciano Rodriguez-Ramirez, 21, was arrested at the Kern County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking, first-degree robbery and conspiracy.
ARREST — At 9:30 p.m., Esmeralda Morales Garcia, 19, was arrested on warrant in the area of Dejoy and Harding streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking and conspiracy.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Thursday, August 13
Santa Maria Police receive one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, August 12
ARREST — At 9:17 p.m., Reneill Gabriela Ramirez, 30, was arrested in the area of Depot and Main streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, petty theft and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 11
Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks.
Monday, August 10
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1700 block of North Pine Street.
ARREST — At 9:59 p.m., Edgardo Carballo Rivera, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of Enos Drive and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and released, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death or injury.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, August 9
INCIDENT — At 12:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
ARREST — At 12:17 a.m., Vannessa Marie Allen, 37, was arrested in the area of Lakeview Road and Highway 135 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Saturday, August 8
INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 300 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of North Concord Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the area of La Salle and Columbus drives.
ARREST — At 10:18 p.m., Adam Ricardo Martinez, 35, was arrested in the Santa Maria riverbed and North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a parole violation.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Friday, August 7
INCIDENT — At 11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1000 block of West Harding Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Dejoy Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Thursday, August 6
INCIDENT — At 1:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Atlantic Place and North Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Main Street and North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Grant Street and North Broadway.
ARREST — At 3:43 a.m., Kalani Mariemokuiki Arvik, 32, was arrested in the 1100 block of Cardiff Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson and warrants.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, August 5
INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Broadway.
Tuesday, August 4
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Sunday, August 2
ARREST — At 4:17 p.m., Jose C. Hernandez, 55, was arrested in the 1500 block of Highway 166 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least .08, causing bodily injury.
Monday, August 3:
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:13 p.m., Raquel J. Zurita, 23, was arrested in the location of Highway 1 and North Solomon Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, August 1
INCIDENT — At 2:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1800 block of South Citrus Court.
INCIDENT — At 11:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Estes and Farrell drives.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
