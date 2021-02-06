The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Jan. 28:

ARREST — At 2:21 p.m., Kevin Guevara, 24, was placed under arrest on a warrant at the Santa Maria Superior Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, attempting to escape with force and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 11:36 p.m., Krys Carminati, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Black Road and Tanglewood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death.

Friday, Jan. 29:

INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.

Saturday, Jan. 30:

INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of East Columbia Drive and South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.

INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of South Haslam Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Park Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive.

ARREST — At 4:20 a.m., Michellee Galindo-Dimas, 24, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Sunday, Jan. 31:

ARREST — At 12:10 a.m., Edgar Lopez, 42, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.

ARREST — At 12:29 a.m., Juan Ortiz, 33, was arrested near the intersection of North School and East Hermosa streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in bodily injury, hit-and-run resulting in injury, and driving without a license.

Monday, Feb. 1:

INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue.

Tuesday, Feb. 2:

INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 2:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of West McCoy Lane.

Wednesday, Feb. 3:

INCIDENT — At 9:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 3:47 p.m., Nathan Huston, 25, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, elder abuse, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.