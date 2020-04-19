Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 9:

ARREST — At 9:35 a.m., William Britton, 34, was arrested in the 1100 block of Via Hielo and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegal use of teargas as a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse and resisting arrest.

Friday, April 10:

INCIDENT — At 12:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Boone Street and South Blosser Road.

Monday, April 13: