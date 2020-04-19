Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, April 9:
ARREST — At 9:35 a.m., William Britton, 34, was arrested in the 1100 block of Via Hielo and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegal use of teargas as a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse and resisting arrest.
Friday, April 10:
INCIDENT — At 12:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Boone Street and South Blosser Road.
Monday, April 13:
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the area of West Cypress Street and South Russell Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:51 p.m., Luis Alvarado, 45, was arrested in the 900 block of West Barrett Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest with additional force.
Tuesday, April 14:
INCIDENT — At 10:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Amber Lane.
ARREST — At 11:49 p.m., David Collier, 42, was arrested in the 300 block of Stansbury Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Wednesday, April 15:
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of De Armond Place.
INCIDENT — At 8:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of River Birch Court.
