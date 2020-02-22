Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, Feb. 14:
INCIDENT — At 5:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery at 401 W. Alvin Ave.
ARREST — Gustavo Macias Castellanos, 27, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpoint Parkway at 1:05 p.m. and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a force with possible great bodily injury and a probation violation.
Saturday, Feb. 15:
INCIDENT — At 12:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Fesler Street and North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery at 100 Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery at 100 Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of East Stowell Road.
ARREST — Albert Luis Alvarado, 37, was arrested in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road at 10:11 p.m. and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, arson causing great bodily injury, maintaining a lab for manufacture of drugs, manufacturing a controlled substance when a child is present and possession of marijuana/hashish for sale.
Sunday, Feb. 16:
INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Orange Street.
ARREST — At 3:37 p.m., Jose Mendoza, 51, was arrested in the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death or injury.
Monday, Feb. 17:
INCIDENT — At 4:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Miller and East Main streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
Tuesday, Feb. 18:
ARREST — At 12:19 a.m., Lance Macintyre, 57, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Vine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on warrants, including for robbery.
Thursday, Feb. 20:
INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue.