Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, Feb. 14:

INCIDENT — At 5:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery at 401 W. Alvin Ave.

ARREST — Gustavo Macias Castellanos, 27, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpoint Parkway at 1:05 p.m. and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a force with possible great bodily injury and a probation violation.

Saturday, Feb. 15:

INCIDENT — At 12:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Fesler Street and North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery at 100 Town Center East.