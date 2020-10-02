Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Sept. 24:
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, Sept. 25:
INCIDENT — At 10:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Cook and South Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Ranch Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.
ARREST — At 4:47 p.m., Moses Angel Abeytia, 20, was arrested on a warrant in the 17000 block of Industrial Farm Road in Bakersfield and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Sept. 26:
INCIDENT — At 1:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of North Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North College Drive and East McElhany Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Tunnell Street.
ARREST — At 5:24 a.m., Manuel Bonilla, 18, was arrested in the 900 block of West Boone Street and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm; vandalism; and possession of narcotics for sale.
ARREST — At 11:32 a.m., Rudy Lopez, 42, was arrested in the area of Highway 246 and Casino Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08, resulting in bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.
Sunday, Sept. 27:
INCIDENT — At 5:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Fesler Street and North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the area of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:21 p.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North College Drive and East McElhany Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 8:32 p.m., Derek Leif Person, 36, was arrested in the area of Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 8:37 p.m., Marcos Rodriguez-Rios, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
ARREST — At 9:03 p.m., Marcelino Cristobal-De La Cruz, 20, was arrested in the area of South Blosser Road and Sonya Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run, resulting in injury; and driving without a license.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Sept. 28:
INCIDENT — At 6:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of North Russell and West Alvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Morrison and South Western avenues.
ARREST — At 7:11 p.m., Benjamin Mersai, 33, was arrested in the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane in Nipomo and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder with special circumstances, accessory to murder and conspiracy.
Tuesday, Sept. 29:
ARREST — At 12:51 p.m., Figueroa Ismael Quintero, 31, was arrested on a warrant at San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm, with great bodily injury; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Wednesday, Sept. 30:
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 5:01 p.m., Jessica Ramirez, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Taylor Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and loitering.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.