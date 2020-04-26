Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, April 17:

INCIDENT — At 1:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Bradley Road and East Crossroads Lane.

INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Singleton Drive.

ARREST — At 6:52 p.m., Martin Maldonado, 38, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.

Saturday, April 18: