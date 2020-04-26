Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, April 17:
INCIDENT — At 1:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Bradley Road and East Crossroads Lane.
INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Singleton Drive.
ARREST — At 6:52 p.m., Martin Maldonado, 38, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
Saturday, April 18:
INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.
Sunday, April 19:
INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Downing and Atherly lanes.
INCIDENT — At 7:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of West McElhany Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:38 a.m., Federico Hernandez, 23, was arrested in the 100 block of West Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery.
Monday, April 20:
INCIDENT — At 5:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at their headquarters at 1111 W. Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 4 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of West Main Street.
Tuesday, April 21:
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
Wednesday, April 22:
INCIDENT — At 4:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of South Russell Avenue.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.