Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

ARREST — At 11:59 a.m., Eddie Williams, 51, was arrested in the 3600 block of Tepusquet Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of inflicting injury on a child resulting in a traumatic condition.

ARREST — At 1:08 p.m., Driscoll Johnson, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of South Elizabeth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony battery, felony resisting an officer, vandalism, fighting in a public place, reckless driving and contempt of court.

ARREST — At 6:05 p.m., Jhonnatan Mondoy, 18, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Station at 1111 Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; kidnapping; corporal injury to a spouse or co-habitant; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

ARREST — At 8:55 p.m., Carlos Cabrera-Camacho, 24, was arrested in the 100 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being a gang member carrying a loaded firearm in public.