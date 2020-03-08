Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Friday, Feb. 28:
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of West Sonya Lane.
Sunday, March 1:
ARREST — At 4:20 a.m., Francisco Lopez Martinez, 44, was arrested in the area of McClelland and Williams streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of manufacturing or possession of a leaded cane, assault with force with possible great bodily injury and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 6:20 p.m., Erlinda Santana, 36, was arrested in the 600 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and child cruelty with possible injury or death.
Monday, March 2:
INCIDENT — At 10:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of West Sonya Lane.
Tuesday, March 3:
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
ARREST — At 11:59 a.m., Eddie Williams, 51, was arrested in the 3600 block of Tepusquet Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of inflicting injury on a child resulting in a traumatic condition.
ARREST — At 1:08 p.m., Driscoll Johnson, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of South Elizabeth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony battery, felony resisting an officer, vandalism, fighting in a public place, reckless driving and contempt of court.
ARREST — At 6:05 p.m., Jhonnatan Mondoy, 18, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Station at 1111 Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; kidnapping; corporal injury to a spouse or co-habitant; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 8:55 p.m., Carlos Cabrera-Camacho, 24, was arrested in the 100 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being a gang member carrying a loaded firearm in public.
ARREST — At 9:05 p.m., Elias Santiago, 25, was arrested in the 100 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being a gang member carrying a loaded firearm in public, a felon carrying a loaded firearm in public and probation violations.
ARREST — At 9:45 p.m., Felix Dominguez Flores, 47, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Station located at 1111 Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of inflicting injury on a child resulting in a traumatic condition.
Wednesday, March 4:
INCIDENT — At 5:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the area of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a deadly weapon in the 800 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 10:39 p.m., Benjamin Hernandez-Pinon, 27, was arrested in the area of El Camino Street and North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery, battery, unlawful possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
ARREST — At 10:55 p.m., Jose Madrigal, 38, was arrested in the 200 block of East Inger Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting an executive officer.
Thursday, March 5:
INCIDENT — At 4:21 p.m, Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of Sandalwood Drive.