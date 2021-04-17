The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 8:

INCIDENT — At 12:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

ARREST — At 1 p.m., Luna Garcia, 23, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation, false imprisonment and failure to appear.

Friday, April 9:

INCIDENT — At 9:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of Felicia Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

ARREST — At 2:08 p.m., Rosalina Velasquez, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of Sunrise Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 6:22 p.m., Fray Olmedo, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of Cabo San Lucas Circle and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence.

ARREST — At 7:51 p.m., Steven Medina, 34, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of College Drive and Hermosa Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 11:06 p.m., Luis Alvarado, 46, was arrested on a warrant in the 1200 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and battery on a first responder.

ARREST — At 11:26 p.m., Joel Cedeno, 33, was arrested in the 900 block of West Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, misdemeanor domestic violence and obstruction.

Saturday, April 10:

INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1400 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

Sunday, April 11:

INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Williams Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 200 block of West Williams Street.

Monday, April 12:

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Jackie Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Sunset Avenue.

ARREST — At 11:18 a.m., Enrique Rojas-Barrera, 20, was arrested on a warrant in the 4800 block of Almaguer Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang and causing great bodily injury or death with a firearm.

Tuesday, April 13:

INCIDENT — At 1:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of West Las Flores Way.

INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Railroad Avenue.

Wednesday, April 14:

INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Newlove Drive.