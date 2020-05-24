Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

INCIDENT — At 7:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of East Main Street.

ARREST — At 10:47 a.m., Jerry Lee Tacas, 64, was arrested in the 700 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson.

ARREST — At 4:10 p.m., Emmanuel Ochoa, 30, was arrested in the 2300 block of Wible Road in Bakersfield and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, wearing a mask for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit a crime and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 4:28 p.m., Brandy Baldivia, 24, was arrested in Bakersfield and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, wearing a mask for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Wednesday, May 20:

INCIDENT — At 12:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.