Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, May 14:
INCIDENT — At 11:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.
Friday, May 15:
INCIDENT — At 1:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of Gaylene Drive.
ARREST — At 5:43 p.m., Richard Diaz, 36, was arrested in the 1300 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and second-degree robbery.
Saturday, May 16:
INCIDENT — At 10:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of South Broadway.
Sunday, May 17:
INCIDENT — At 8:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Morrison Avenue and South Blosser Road.
ARREST — At 9:14 a.m., Tonketl Isaias Vega Hernandez, 25, was arrested in the 700 block of West Polk Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading police, resisting arrest with additional force, hit-and-run, DUI and a probation violation.
Monday, May 18:
INCIDENT — At 3:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 4:29 p.m., Jesus Diaz Rangel was arrested in the area of North Blosser Road and West Alvin Avenue and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer and vehicle theft and released.
ARREST — At 9:49 p.m., Marcelino Galvez, 33, was arrested in the area of South Blosser Road and West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving without a license.
Tuesday, May 19:
INCIDENT — At 7:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 10:47 a.m., Jerry Lee Tacas, 64, was arrested in the 700 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson.
ARREST — At 4:10 p.m., Emmanuel Ochoa, 30, was arrested in the 2300 block of Wible Road in Bakersfield and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, wearing a mask for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit a crime and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 4:28 p.m., Brandy Baldivia, 24, was arrested in Bakersfield and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, wearing a mask for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Wednesday, May 20:
INCIDENT — At 12:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of Chaparral Street.