Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Oct. 8:

INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Granada Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Tunnell and North Curryer streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Tunnell Street.

Friday, Oct. 9:

INCIDENT — At 3:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Miller and East Orchard streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Orchard Street.

Saturday, Oct. 10:

INCIDENT — At 3:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North Vine and East Chapel streets.

ARREST — At 1:26 a.m., Mosies Pindea, 25, was arrested in the 900 block of North Railroad and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run causing injury; and driving under the influence of alcohol.

ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Juvenal Mora, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sexual penetration by force.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, Oct. 11:

ARREST — At 2:06 a.m., Jesus Morales, 19, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Monday, Oct. 12:

INCIDENT — At 12:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2400 block South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.

ARREST — At 9:23 a.m., Michael Terrill, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of West Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a parole violation.

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Jones Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of South Bungalow Drive.

