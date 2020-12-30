Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Dec. 17:
INCIDENT — At 8:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of East Donovan Road.
ARREST — At 4:09 p.m., Justin Michael Orozco, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Friday, Dec. 18:
INCIDENT — At 4:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 800 block of West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 900 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Pine Street.
ARREST — At 5:28 a.m., Erika Montano, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:48 a.m., Yoany Gonzalez, 30, was arrested on Highway 1 near Solomon Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson.
ARREST — At 2:14 p.m., Abraham Ramos, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with force, with possible great bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Dec. 19:
INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of East Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1900 block of South Vista De Oro.
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:28 p.m., Jesus Ruiz, 21, was arrested in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 9:03 p.m., Nadia Camacho, 26, was arrested in 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, Dec. 20:
INCIDENT — At 10:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire near the intersection of West Rancho Verde and North Arriba Way.
INCIDENT — At 2:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1400 block of North School Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1900 block of North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:33 a.m., Veronica Ramos, 46, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Capitola Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 3:55 a.m., Armando Barrigan, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of East Betteravia and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vandalism and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
ARREST — At 7:48 p.m., Diego Guzman, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Via Carro and Hacienda Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
ARREST — At 8:02 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 11:50 p.m., Marlyn Funes, 32, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Monday, Dec. 21:
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 6:25 a.m., Hugo Ramirez, 41, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm; unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon; unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm; assault with intent to rape; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 6:23 p.m., Jacob Parra, 24, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 8:29 p.m., Timothy Bassett, 61, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 11:40 p.m., Nancy Mastropieri, 68, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Baylor Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and elder abuse.
Tuesday, Dec. 22:
INCIDENT — At 6:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 12:57 a.m., Raul Jimenez, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, Dec. 23:
INCIDENT — At 4:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 9 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 12:52 a.m., Hosanna Cassidy, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a controlled substance while armed; carrying a stolen loaded firearm; first-degree robbery; and obstruction.
ARREST — At 4:54 a.m., Jesus Garcilazo, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue in Lindsey and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 11:19 a.m., Douglas Sanati, 55, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
INCIDENT — At 1:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 600 block of West Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.
Sunday, Dec. 13
ARREST — At 1:46 p.m., Faith Rey, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; elder abuse and contempt of court.
ARREST — At 7:34 p.m., Julio Arroyo, 46, was arrested near the intersection of West Main Street and North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily force and a probation violation.
Saturday, Dec. 12
INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 300 block of East Monroe Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into the air in the 1700 block of South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 9:46 a.m., Alberto Venegas, 23, was arrested in the 200 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and probation violations.
Thursday, Dec. 10
INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 700 block of East La Gracia.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1000 block of North Dejoy Street.
ARREST — At 1:31 a.m., Gabriel Zepeda, 44, was arrested in the 1400 block of West Via Rosa and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
ARREST — At 1:44 a.m., Francisco Alaman, 30, was arrested in the 500 block of East El Nido Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and cruelty to a child, with possible injury or death.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street.
ARREST — At 7:09 p.m., Jose Meza, 51, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Department station, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and probation violations.
ARREST — At 7:20 p.m., Scott Daley, 30, was arrested near Santa Maria Way and Highway 101 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 7:54 p.m., Lucio Lopez, 61, was arrested in the 200 block of Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, vandalism and battery on a first responder.
Monday, Dec. 7
INCIDENT — At 12:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking near the intersection of North Elizabeth and East Main streets.
Sunday, Dec. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1400 block of North Concord Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Florencio Solano-Ortiz, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of West Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 11:57 p.m., Dietmar Anielski, 56, was arrested in the 800 block of West Donovand Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, Dec. 5
INCIDENT — At 2:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit near the intersection of North McClelland and East Williams streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North College Drive and East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 12:10 a.m., Andrew Chamberlain, 26, was arrested in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:53 a.m., Clarissa Ortiz, 35, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 300 block of West Montecito Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, resisting an officer with additional force.
Friday, Dec. 4
INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Santa Maria Way and Sunrise Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of Syracuse Lane.
ARREST — At 12:20 a.m., Julio Tadeolopez, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Lemon and Thornburg streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI resulting in bodily injury and hit-and-run with property damage.
Thursday, Dec. 3
INCIDENT — At 5:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Thornburg and West Main streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 9:36 a.m., Juventino Najera, 26, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and willful cruelty to a child.
ARREST — At 1:38 p.m., Jeannette Almanza, 34, of Santa Maria was arrested at the County Jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, on a probation detainer and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, grand theft, identity theft and probation violations.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
INCIDENT — At 7:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 200 block of Town Center West.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of Ruby Court.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Cox Lane.
INCIDENT — 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of North Mon Chere Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue.
ARREST — At 8:40 p.m., Joel McClain was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of continuous child sexual abuse, possession and distribution of child pornography.
ARREST — At 10:14 p.m., Xavier Juarez, 34, was arrested in the 2500 block of Mon Chere Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury.
Sunday, Nov. 29
INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 100 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., Misael Maldonado, 36, was arrested in the 700 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing bodily injury and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 1:02 p.m., Jesus Vivas, 46, was arrested in the 800 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of unlawful sexual penetration and oral copulation, using force.
ARREST — At 6:57 p.m., Fernando Ortega, 57, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 9:51 p.m., Jose Rivera, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking/violating a temporary restraining order and probation violations.
Saturday, Nov. 28
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2300 block of North Tree Line Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of West Rainer Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 9:36 p.m., Nicasio Bautista, 39, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and disorderly conduct.
Friday, Nov. 27
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 1:58 a.m., Shantelle Ruiz, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of East Cox Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, and obstruction.
ARREST — At 4:39 a.m., Daquan Funches, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of East Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Raul Torres, 36, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Headquarters, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 12:42 p.m., Eric Rochlem, 44, was arrested on a federal ATF warrant in the 1600 block of North Oxford Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, illegally importing ammunition and possession of firearms or ammunition as a felon.
Thursday, Nov. 26
INCIDENT — At 3:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and East Bunny Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Rancho Verde and North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:22 a.m., Jacob Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 12:27 p.m., Jocelyn Garcia, 19, was arrested in the 900 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
INCIDENT — At 11:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted homicide near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Lucas Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of South Broadway.
Monday, Nov. 23
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire in the 700 block of Blue Ridge Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 22
INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of East Bello Road.
Saturday, Nov. 21
INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2600 block of South Del Sur.
ARREST — At 12:12 a.m., Alberto Munguia, 29, was arrested in the 500 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 9:11 a.m., Cayce Rocco, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of West McElhaney Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Friday, Nov. 20
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:20 a.m., Mario Hernandez-Olivio, 34, was arrested in the 400 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 9:47 p.m., Claudio Garcia, 37, was arrested near the intersection of Westgate Road and Via Rosa and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
Thursday, Nov. 19
INCIDENT — At 7:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 400 block of East Cook Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
INCIDENT — At 3:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
Monday, Nov. 16
INCIDENT — At 12:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 700 block of East La Gracia.
Sunday, Nov. 15
INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Park Avenue and South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West McElhaney Avenue and West Gunner Street.
Saturday, Nov. 14:
INCIDENT — At 3:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:38 a.m., Geovane Perez-Ortiz, 26, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
ARREST — At 8:01 p.m., Gabriel Balderas, 35, was arrested in the 1800 block of South Flora Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and false imprisonment.
Friday, Nov. 13:
INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
Thursday, Nov. 12
INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Main streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Bradley and East Bello roads.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Nov. 9
INCIDENT — At 3:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
Sunday, Nov. 8
INCIDENT — At 4:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Monroe Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.
ARREST — At 2:05 a.m., Gernaldo Lopez, 31, was arrested in the 600 block of East Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and false imprisonment.
Saturday, Nov. 7
INCIDENT — At 2:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 4:48 a.m., Cipriano Cervantes, 32, was arrested at the intersection of South Broadway and East Camino Colegio and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence of alcohol; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
ARREST — At 5:03 a.m., Rosalba Alcantar, 37, was arrested in the 1900 block of Woodlawn Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Friday, Nov. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Lincoln Street and West Bunny Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 11:55 a.m., Shan Sansoucie, 48, was arrested at San Luis Obispo County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 12:12 p.m., Michael Rodriguez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
Thursday, Nov. 5
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Cook Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
INCIDENT — At 4:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of East Forbes Places.
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of Town Center West.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 100 block of South Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of Centennial Street and North Mt. Whitney Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Furukawa Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Russell Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:19 a.m., Chappinette Lelani Martin, 33, was arrested in the area of southbound Highway 101 and Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm; felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded handgun not registered to her; possession of ammunition; attempted murder; and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.
ARREST — At 7:38 p.m., Krystal Jimenez, 44, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of Tauton Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and probation violations.
ARREST — At 8:16 p.m., Veronica Hill, 37, was arrested in the 900 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Monday, Nov. 2
INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of North Curryer Street and West Richard Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1800 block of North Veronica Lane.
ARREST — At 1:05 a.m., Adelaido Ventura-Martinez, 25, was arrested in the area of Bradley Road just north of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury; and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury.
ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Eric Wood, 28, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Veronica Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 5:52 p.m., Sylvia Landin, 44, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury; witness intimidation; and brandishing a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 8:30 p.m., Rafael Rodriguez, 31, was arrested in the 3500 block of Satinwood Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, elder abuse and battery.
ARREST — At 8:41 p.m., Fidel Lopez, 19, was arrested in the area of Brown and Betteravia roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury; driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury; and hit-and-run, resulting in personal injury.
Sunday, Nov. 1
INCIDENT — At 4:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North McClelland Street and East Sunset Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the area of South Lincoln Street and West Roschelle Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of North Cesar East Chavez Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 31
INCIDENT — At 9:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of South Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 2:10 p.m., Antonio Zepeda, 27, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Barrington Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 30
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Bradley Road.
Thursday, Oct. 29
INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Williams Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 4:50 p.m., Crystal Limon, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of West Polk Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; kidnapping; driving under the influence; and attempting to commit a crime.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1200 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 10:04 p.m., Fulvia Gomez, 30, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Tunnell Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
INCIDENT — At 12:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Ballestral Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of shots heard in the 800 block of Vista Montana.
ARREST — At 4:38 a.m., Alejandro Santiago, 18, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
ARREST — At 4:40 a.m., Jacob Pacheco, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of North Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
Santa Maria Police received 20 reports of fireworks.
Monday, Oct. 26
INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 9:27 p.m., Richard Hernandez, 38, was arrested in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Sunday, Oct. 25
INCIDENT — At 5:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., James Stewart, 51, was arrested in the 500 block of Campodanico Avenue in Guadalupe and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of harm or death to an elderly or dependent adult, and a probation violation.
Saturday, Oct. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 3:55 a.m., Longinos Herrera, 26, was arrested in the 400 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and willful cruelty to a child.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 23
INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a robbery in the 500 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of West Newlove Drive and South Lincoln Street.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Oct. 22
ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Angelina Castellanos, 18, was arrested in the area of Creston and Vine streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and first-degree burglary.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
INCIDENT — At 1:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of South Russell Avenue and West Church Street.
Monday, Oct. 19
INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
-----------------------------------
ARREST — At 1:29 p.m., Elisa Garcia, 33, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Jorge Calderon Garcia, 22, was arrested in the 3900 block of Orcutt Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Sunday, Oct. 18
INCIDENT — At 12:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
-----------------------------
ARREST — At 1:11 a.m., Paul Chavez, 27, was arrested in the 3500 block of Dickson Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of harm or death to an elder or dependent adult.
ARREST — Delfino Ventura, 22, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 5:28 p.m., Andre Quintanar, 34, was arrested in the 1400 block of Solomon Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to spouse or co-inhabitant and false imprisonment.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 17
INCIDENT — At 4:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Sunset Avenue.
-------------------------------
ARREST — At 2:06 p.m., Rosa Amado Lopez, 19, was arrested in the 1200 block of South Lela Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and released with an Emergency Rule 4 citation on suspicion of hit and run, causing death or injury.
ARREST — At 4:26 p.m., Aquilino Cuellar-Dominguez, 27, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 11:24 p.m., Joe Andrew Silva, 49, was arrested near the area of Oakley and Alvin avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Friday, Oct. 16
INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of West Betteravia Road.
----------------------------
ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Yadira Pacheco, 28, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Oct. 15
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.
--------------------------
ARREST — At 2:50 a.m., Eliaquin Escobar-Escobar, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of South College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 5:19 a.m., Ruben Ortiz, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 11:11 am., Lance Venable, 32, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a probation violation.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of South Bungalow Drive.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Jones Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
Monday, Oct. 12
INCIDENT — At 12:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2400 block South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
--------------------------------
ARREST — At 9:23 a.m., Michael Terrill, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of West Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a parole violation.
Sunday, Oct. 11
ARREST — At 2:06 a.m., Jesus Morales, 19, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 10
INCIDENT — At 3:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North Vine and East Chapel streets.
--------------------------------
ARREST — At 1:26 a.m., Mosies Pindea, 25, was arrested in the 900 block of North Railroad and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run causing injury; and driving under the influence of alcohol.
ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Juvenal Mora, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sexual penetration by force.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 9
INCIDENT — At 3:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Miller and East Orchard streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Orchard Street.
Thursday, Oct. 8
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Granada Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Tunnell and North Curryer streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Tunnell Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
ARREST — At 3:58 p.m., William Raymond Drake, 26, was arrested in the area of Bauer Avenue and Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, causing bodily injury.
Monday, Oct. 5
ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Joshua Ryan Akers, 26, was arrested on a warrant at the San Diego County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson charges and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Sunday, Oct. 4
INCIDENT — At 12:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Morrison Avenue and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Blosser and West Donovan roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of North Suey Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East San Ysidro and South Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of South Tulane Court.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 3
INCIDENT — At 12:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the area of West Battles Road and A Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Camino Colegio and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Main Street.
-------------------------------
ARREST — At 12:37 a.m., Ana Torres Garcia, 26, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run; and driving without a license.
Thursday, Oct. 1
INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of North Valerie Street and East Rose Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Scott Drive and East El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.
---------------------------
ARREST — At 11:18 a.m., Nancy Uvalle Laurel, 43, was arrested in the 400 block of Rancheria Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a weapon, nonfirearm; and battery.
Santa Barbara County Most Wanted
Fabian Cortez
Gino Magazino
Marcelo Ligario Hernandez
Cody Williams
Jose Mercado
Luis Herrera
Gilberto Solis
Douglas Irlbeck
Maximiliano Alonzo
Robert Molina
Enrique Transito-Alejo
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.