Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Feb. 20:

ARREST — At 1:25 a.m., Elvia Davila, 31, was arrested in the 2000 block of South Pinnacle Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol and a probation violation involving child cruelty with possible injury or death.

Friday, Feb. 21:

INCIDENT — At 4:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Grant Street.

ARREST — At 8:44 p.m., Santos Omar Tejeda Pena, 27, was arrested in the 300 block of West Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and assault with force with possible great bodily injury.

Saturday, Feb. 22: