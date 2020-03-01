Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Feb. 20:
ARREST — At 1:25 a.m., Elvia Davila, 31, was arrested in the 2000 block of South Pinnacle Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol and a probation violation involving child cruelty with possible injury or death.
Friday, Feb. 21:
INCIDENT — At 4:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Grant Street.
ARREST — At 8:44 p.m., Santos Omar Tejeda Pena, 27, was arrested in the 300 block of West Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and assault with force with possible great bodily injury.
Saturday, Feb. 22:
INCIDENT — At 1:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 800 block of South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Park Avenue.
ARREST — At 6:06 p.m., Christian David Jackson, 19, was arrested in the 200 block of Town Center East and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for a probation violation related to assault with force with possible great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 9:01 p.m., Ramon Pagan Cruz, 59, was arrested in the area of North Thornburg and West Fesler streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with possible great bodily injury.
Sunday, Feb. 23:
You have free articles remaining.
INCIDENT — At 3:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a deadly weapon in the 800 block of South Broadway.
Monday, Feb. 24:
INCIDENT — At 2:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of South McClelland Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 25:
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Bunny Avenue and North Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the area of West El Camino Street and North Russell Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 26:
INCIDENT — At 12:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of West Church Street.
INCIDENT— At 7:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of North Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:01 p.m., Anthony Michael Cota, 22, was arrested in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and a probation violation.
Thursday, Feb. 27:
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 7:49 p.m., Cory Thomas Williams, 35, was arrested in the 2000 block of Greenwood Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force with possible great bodily injury and intimidation of a witness or victim.