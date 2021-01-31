The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Jan. 21:

INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police receive a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1200 block of North McClelland Street.

Friday, Jan. 22:

INCIDENT — At 6:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of West Agnes Avenue.

ARREST — At 1:06 a.m., Matthew Brown, 36, was arrested in the 1200 block of North McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, non-firearm, and threats.

ARREST — At 11:01 a.m., Shan Sansoucie, 48, of Guadalupe was arrested on a warrant in Pismo Beach and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 6:49 p.m., Jessica Grose, 35, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, witness intimidation and misdemeanor elder abuse.

ARREST — At 11:06 p.m., Leonel Gonzalez-Cortez, 20, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm and threats.

ARREST — At 11:19 p.m., Joseph Torrez, 44, was arrested in the 2800 block of Stardust Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:32 p.m., Francisco Gutierrez, 18, was arrested in the 300 block of West Curryer Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, vehicle theft and evading a police officer.

Saturday, Jan. 23:

INCIDENT — At 11:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Blosser Road.

Sunday, Jan. 24:

INCIDENT — At 12:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Broadway and East Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Atlantic Place.

INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Miller and East San Ysidro streets.

INCIDENT — At 7 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1700 block of Crabtree Court.

ARREST — At 5:06 a.m., Jorge Lua, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, resisting an officer with additional force and harming a police horse or dog.

Monday, Jan. 25:

INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller and East Chapel streets.

ARREST — At 8:49 a.m., Alvaro Castolo, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.

ARREST — At 6:33 p.m., Juan Rios, 39, was arrested in the 500 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:31 p.m., Richard Denton, 57, was arrested in the 1100 bock of Hilltop Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possibly injury or death.

Tuesday, Jan. 26:

INCIDENT — At 5:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Seaward Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Broadway.