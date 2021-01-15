Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Jan. 7:
INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 600 block of West Lemon Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South College Drive and East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Battles Road and South College Drive.
ARREST — At 3:01 p.m., David Morales, 34, was arrested in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and a probation violation.
Friday, Jan. 8:
INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Dakota Stewart, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a court order and first-degree burglary.
Saturday, Jan. 9:
INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the area of West Sonya Lane and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of Raaberg Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Central Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:35 a.m., Felipe Chavez, 34, was arrested near the intersection of North Broadway and West Williams Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, DUI and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 8:39 a.m., Robert Walker, 37, was arrested in the 800 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:56 p.m., Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 22, was arrested in the 800 block of West Raaberg Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, torture and parole violations.
Sunday, Jan. 10:
INCIDENT — At 1:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1600 block of Via Sabroso.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
Monday, Jan. 11:
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots fired into the air in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2400 block of North Teelynne Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:57 p.m., Santino Santella, 28, was arrested in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools.
ARREST — At 8:50 p.m., Carlos Barraza 48, was arrested in the 1600 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, battery on a first responder and trespassing.
Tuesday, Jan. 12:
INCIDENT — At At 7:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Knudsen Way and South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Enos Drive and South Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 4000 block of South Blosser Road.
ARREST — At 8:43 p.m., Marco Espinoza, 29, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a firearm and vandalism.
Wednesday, Jan. 13:
INCIDENT — At 5:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Melanie Court.
