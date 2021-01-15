Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Jan. 7:

INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 600 block of West Lemon Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South College Drive and East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Battles Road and South College Drive.

ARREST — At 3:01 p.m., David Morales, 34, was arrested in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and a probation violation.

Friday, Jan. 8:

INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of North Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.