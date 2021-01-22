The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Wednesday, Jan. 13:
ARREST — At 12:57 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 4:56 p.m., Gerardo Quintanar, 46, was arrested in the 1200 block of North Lela Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.
Thursday, Jan. 14:
ARREST — At 4:23 a.m., Joseph Garcia, 26, was arrested in the 1100 block of Pacheco Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 5:46 a.m., Miguel Ortiz Rivera, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Frank Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, felon in possession of a firearm and illegally possessing ammunition.
ARREST — At 5:49 a.m., Julian Gomez, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Frank Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of firearm with gross negligence and illegally carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.
ARREST — At 1 p.m., Robert Fernandez, 65, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Alder Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of oral copulation involving victims under 10 and continuous sex abuse of a child.
Friday, Jan. 15:
INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:01 p.m., Arnulfo Ortiz-Juarez, 43, was arrested in the 600 block of North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, Jan. 16:
INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Seaward and North Magellan drives.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North Depot Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.
ARREST — At 1:26 a.m., Steven Blanco, 45, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of Betteravia Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:21 p.m., Michael Kiss, 35, was arrested in the 500 block of Poppy Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and contempt of court.
Sunday, Jan. 17:
INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 2:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1500 block of South Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:10 a.m., Nicholas Segura, 56, was arrested in the 2400 block of La Costa Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 6:44 a.m., Mathew West, 37, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:50 p.m., Tatiana Valencia, 18, was arrested in the 900 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:58 p.m., Braulio Hernandez, 52, was arrested in the 600 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Monday, Jan. 18:
INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 1:35 p.m., Moises Felipe, 21, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:59 p.m., Dustin Klucker, 31, was arrested near the intersection of Blosser Road and Knudsen Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and conspiracy.
Tuesday, Jan. 19:
INCIDENT — At 12:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into the air in the 2000 block of North Mariah Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 20:
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of East Main and North Miller streets.
ARREST — At 11:16 p.m., Hosbaldo Valles, 46, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Canyon Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.