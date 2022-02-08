The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls for service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
INCIDENT — At 12:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 700 block of Rosemary Road.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
INCIDENT — At 9:23 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 2200 block of Rayville Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a felony assault in the 200 block of Pacific Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 2200 block of Mahoney Road.
ARREST — At 8:30 p.m., Isabel Zulema Shuman, 29, was arrested in the 200 block of North Pacific Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty and domestic violence.
Thursday, Feb. 3
INCIDENT — At 11:20 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of West Ranch and Orcutt roads.
Friday, Feb. 4
INCIDENT — At 3:43 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a residential burglary in the area of Paige Court and Calle De La Rosa.
INCIDENT — At 7:01 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a death in the 4200 block of Fernview Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:09 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a felony theft in the 700 block of Rosemary Road.
Saturday, Feb. 5
INCIDENT — At 2:57 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a DUI traffic stop near the intersection of Bradley and Woodmere roads.
INCIDENT — At 6:16 p.m., the Guadalupe Police Department received a report of a death in the 600 block of Guadalupe Street.
ARREST — At 8:09 a.m., John Robert Thompson, 21, was arrested near the intersection of Bradley Road and Clark Avenue and and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a DUI and a hit-and-run resulting in property damage.
ARREST — At 8:27 a.m., Isaiah Delamancillas, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of Escalante Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and threatening a crime.
Sunday, Feb. 6
INCIDENT — At 10:46 a.m., the Guadalupe Police Department received a report of a death in the 800 block of Guadalupe Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:05 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a robbery in the 9200 block of San Antonio Road East.
INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Mooncrest Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 4700 block of Titan Street.
Monday, Feb. 7
INCIDENT — At 6:42 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 2100 block of Lake Marie Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:28 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Skyway Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a felony theft in the 3300 block of Foxen Canyon Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:58 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 6500 block of Cat Canyon Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:22 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a felony theft in the 3200 block of Main Street.
ARREST — At 9:33 a.m., Steven Casas Hernandez, 35, was arrested in the 2100 block of Lake Marie Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.