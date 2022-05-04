The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.

Wednesday, April 27:

INCIDENT — At 7:13 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death in the 3300 block of Quail Meadows Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:59 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Autopark and Mercury drives.

Thursday, April 28:

INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a felony domestic violence in the 800 block of Bell Street in Los Alamos. 

Friday, April 29:

INCIDENT — At 10:48 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an auto burglary near the intersection of Sage Crest Drive and Aubrey Way.

INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 400 block of Pinal Avenue.

Saturday, April 30:

INCIDENT — At 2:37 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a field interview involving a narcotics investigation in the 100 block of Foster Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft near the intersection of Simas Road and West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of Atherly Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of Via Vista Verde.

ARREST — At 2:07 a.m., Julio Ramirez, 40, was arrested in the 400 block of Pinal Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.

Sunday, May 1:

INCIDENT — At 11:11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a DUI near the intersection of Highway 135 and San Antonio Road East.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Millstone Avenue and Lockford Street.

Monday, May 2:

INCIDENT — At 12:35 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a DUI near the intersection of Crestwood Court and East Clark Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:35 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle collision involving a death investigation near the intersection of Philbric and Betteravia roads.

INCIDENT — At 8:22 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 800 block of Emerald Court.

INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony domestic violence in the 200 block of Foster Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances involving a narcotics investigation in the 4300 block of Woodmere Road.

Tuesday, May 3:

INCIDENT — At 8:24 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft recovery in the 600 block of Guadalupe Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1400 block of Solomon Road.

INCIDENT — At 3:17 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 300 block of Stansbury Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:48 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Orcutt Road and East Lakeview Drive.

