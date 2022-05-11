The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, May 4:
INCIDENT — At 10:27 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a parking problem involving narcotics in the 4100 block of Woodland Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:04 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving suspicious circumstances near the intersection of Jones Street and South Suey Road.
ARREST — At 1:50 a.m., Heather Harper, 43, was arrested near the intersection of Orcutt and Lakeview roads and booked into the Northern Branch Jail. She was then cited and released on suspicion of possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and driving without a license.
Thursday, May 5:
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics near the intersection of Black Road and Tanglewood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:36 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of drunken driving near the intersection of Guadalupe and Eighth streets.
ARREST — At 11:36 a.m., Angel Reynoso-Juarez, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of North Smith Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail. He was then cited and released on suspicion of possession of marijuana/hashish, transporting marijuana, conspiracy, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a short-barreled rifle.
ARREST — At 11:19 p.m., Christian Cortez, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 1500 block of Black Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of failure to appear, reckless driving, driving without a license and vehicle infractions.
Friday, May 6:
INCIDENT — At 1:12 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance involving felony domestic violence in the 4800 block of Coughlin Way.
INCIDENT — At 1:59 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a DUI traffic stop near the intersection of Bradley and Patterson roads.
INCIDENT — At 4:12 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 4000 block of Orcutt Garey Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:13 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a misdemeanor theft in the 2000 block of Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:14 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1700 block of Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:31 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of drunken driving near the intersection of West Main and Guadalupe streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics near the intersection of Highway 135 and Harris Grade Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fight resulting in a warrant arrest in the 3100 block of Lancaster Drive.
ARREST — At 3:14 a.m., Teresa Davis, 57, was arrested in the 4800 block of Coughlin Way and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, May 7:
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance resulting in a warrant arrest in the 4000 block of Hilltop Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:33 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault in the 5300 block of Redwillow Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:54 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alarm activation resulting in a warrant arrest in the 1500 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 a.m., the Guadalupe Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 800 block of Guadalupe Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:31 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony domestic violence incident in the 3500 block of Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:34 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 1600 block of Clark Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a DUI traffic stop in the 900 block of Foster Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:28 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of drunken driving in the 4400 block of La Joya Drive.
Sunday, May 8:
INCIDENT — At 1:38 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle collision that first responders were unable to locate near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 135.
INCIDENT — At 1:29 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of drunken driving near the intersection of Guadalupe and Twelfth streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 200 block of Tognazzini Avenue.
Monday, May 9:
INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 4400 block of Hill Court.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of drunken driving near the intersection of Highway 1 and West Main Street.
ARREST — At 3:20 a.m., Raoul Correa, 38, was arrested near the intersection of Skyway and Autopark drives, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm; illegally possessing ammunition; illegally possessing a short-barreled rifle, large-capacity magazine and an assault weapon; possessing controlled substances and paraphernalia; and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 12:12 p.m., Adam Valdez, 46, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of assaulting a police officer with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a gun and probation violations.
ARREST — At 9:52 p.m., Norma Otero, 41, was arrested in the 3500 block of Orcutt Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony DUI, illegal possession of paraphernalia and a controlled substance, evading a police officer and failure to obey an inspection order.
Tuesday, May 10:
INCIDENT — At 1:57 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Hemlock Way.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1600 block of Prell Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:14 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 5000 block of Surf Bird Lane.