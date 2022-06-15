The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, June 8:
INCIDENT — At 5:25 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation near the intersection of Highway 1 and Black Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:57 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest near the intersection of Batchelder and Santa Rita roads.
INCIDENT — At 1:54 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a vehicle collision with minor injuries near the intersection of Eleventh and Simas streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:48 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks in the 4000 block of Greenbriar Court.
INCIDENT — At 8:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 3900 block of Loch Lomond Drive.
Thursday, June 9:
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks near the intersection of Via Alta and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks near the intersection of Coiner Court and Foxen Lane.
ARREST — At 4:07 p.m., Isaiah, Mancillas, 23, was arrested in the 2300 block of Black Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on a violation of violating a domestic violence restraining order.
Friday, June 10:
INCIDENT — At 1:18 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of narcotics use in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:51 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a family disturbance/narcotics use in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 3:08 p.m., the Guadalupe Police Department received a report of urinating in public in the 200 block of Las Flores Drive.
Saturday, June 11:
INCIDENT — At 4:14 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation that was transferred to another agency near the intersection of East Clark Avenue and Foxenwood Lane.
Sunday, June 12:
INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a fireworks violation near the intersection of Fourth and Obispo streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a fireworks violation in the 4400 block of Fir Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:54 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a fireworks violation in the 4400 block of Elm Street.
ARREST — At 5:42 a.m., Benjamin Ybarra, 19, was arrested in the 3900 block of Berrywood Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail and released with an Emergency Rule 4 citation on suspicion of illegally possessing ammunition, conspiracy, obstruction, loitering, contributing to a delinquency of a minor and receiving stolen property.
Monday, June 13:
INCIDENT — At 8:10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1500 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 2300 block of Bonita Lateral Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 4000 block of Foxen Canyon Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Village Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:14 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a trespassing that resulted in a warrant arrest in the 4800 block of Bradley Road.
Tuesday, June 14:
INCIDENT — At 9:09 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 4600 block of Brandon Court.
INCIDENT — At 1:54 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Autopark and Mercury drives.
INCIDENT — At 6:51 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an auto burglary in the 1200 block of Betteravia Road.