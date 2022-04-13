The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, April 6:
INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 300 block of Pioneer Street.
Thursday, April 7:
INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 900 block of Ida Place that resulted in the vehicle’s return.
INCIDENT — At 12:41 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a special detail in the 4400 block of Tenth Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances involving narcotics in the 4800 block of Bradley Road.
Friday, April 8:
INCIDENT — At 2:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1400 block of Solomon Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:50 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunken driver in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:56 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault in progress in the 2100 block of Lake Marie Drive.
Saturday, April 9:
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics in the 3400 block of Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 1 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a field interview involving narcotics in the 4800 block of Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics at an unlisted address on Goodwin Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance involving a DUI in the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:14 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1200 block of Olivera Street.
Sunday, April 10:
INCIDENT — At 1:24 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a DUI in the 4900 block of Karnes Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a field interview involving an unspecified vice crime near the intersection of Foxen Canyon and Dominion roads.
Monday, April 11:
INCIDENT — At 7:20 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an outside agency assistance involving a death in the 4800 block of Kenneth Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:20 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1900 block of Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:06 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an outside agency assistance involving a coroner’s death investigation in the 4400 block of Valley Drive.
Tuesday, April 12:
INCIDENT — At 10:11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving an auto theft near the intersection of Sinton and Ray roads.
INCIDENT — At 5:09 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an auto burglary near the intersection of Point Sal and Brown roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:03 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance involving felony domestic violence in the 4100 block of Michelle Drive.