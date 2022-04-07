The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Thursday, March 31:
INCIDENT — At 7:17 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 4300 block of Manzanita Street.
Friday, April 1:
INCIDENT — At 8:10 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 400 block of Pioneer Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an auto burglary near East Foster Road and Parkland Drive.
Saturday, April 2:
INCIDENT — At 3:43 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Clark Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:10 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a DUI traffic stop near Highway 135 and Skyway Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Moon Dance Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a poacher who was not located in the 4000 block of Tepusquet Road.
ARREST — At 2:44 a.m., Daniela Sanchez, 37, was arrested in the 5300 block of Orcutt Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Sunday, April 3:
INCIDENT — At 11:41 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Pacheco Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a welfare check involving narcotics in the 1100 block of Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 4800 block of Sanchez Drive.
Monday, April 4:
INCIDENT — At 10:55 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in an auto theft investigation near the intersection of Lockwood Lane and Greenwood Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 911 follow-up involving narcotics in the 200 block of Pacific Street.
Tuesday, April 5:
INCIDENT — At 8:19 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 800 block of Foster Road.