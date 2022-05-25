The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, May 18:
INCIDENT — At 7:01 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Foxen Canyon Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:17 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 200 block of Hemlock Way.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of shots heard or fired near the intersection of Escalante and Eleventh streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.
Thursday, May 19:
INCIDENT — At 11:01 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 5900 block of Dominion Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 2000 block of Greenwood Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:35 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alarm activation that resulted in a narcotics investigation.
ARREST — At 5:29 p.m., Cory Williams, 37, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Sandalwood and Driftwood drives, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of threats and a probation violation.
Friday, May 20:
INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Norris Street and Union Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a warrant arrest near the intersection of Highway 135 and the Clark Avenue northbound off-ramp.
INCIDENT — At 11:37 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a narcotics investigation in the 1100 block of Orcutt Hill Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:39 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a weapons violation near the intersection of Black and Mahoney roads.
ARREST — At 1:24 p.m., Alondra Oliva-Bautista, 26, of Santa Maria was arrested on a warrant on Highway 46, east of Highway 41, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of police evasion while driving the wrong way, DUI, vehicle theft, driving without a license, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
Saturday, May 21:
INCIDENT — At 1:37 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic violence felony in the 200 block of Moon Dance Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault in the 700 block of Shaw Street in Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a warrant arrest near the intersection of Lockwood Lane and Greenwood Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation resulting in a field interrogation.
ARREST — At 2:45 a.m., David Ledesma, 30, was arrested on a bail surrender at an unlisted location in Santa Maria and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of burglary, attempted robbery, illegally entering a dwelling and battery.
Sunday, May 22:
INCIDENT — At 9:47 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic violence felony in the 1800 block of Teakwood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., the Sheriff’s Officer received a report of a field interrogation resulting in a narcotics investigation in the 1100 block of Betteravia Road.
ARREST —At 12:03 a.m., Blane Paige, 29, was arrested near the intersection of Greenwood Road and Lockwood Lane, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of illegally possessing a stun gun, providing a false ID, obstruction and paraphernalia charges.
Monday, May 23:
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received report of suspicious circumstances resulting in a narcotics investigation in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances resulting in a narcotics investigation in the 4000 block of Hilltop Road.
ARREST — At 3:59 p.m., James Gonzalez, 49, was arrested on a warrant in the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of police evasion, vehicle theft and failure to appear.
Tuesday, May 24:
INCIDENT — At 7:20 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a priority incident resulting in a narcotics investigation in the 5000 block of Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:12 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 5500 block of Lorraine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Guadalupe Police received report of drunken driving near the intersection of West Main and Guadalupe streets.
INCIDENT — 9:04 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of drunken driving near the intersection of West Main and Guadalupe streets.