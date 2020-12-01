You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Nov. 19:

INCIDENT — At 4:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — 10:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of Riverside Drive and East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.

Friday. Nov. 20:

INCIDENT — At 9:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person urinating in public in the 400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 am., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injury in the 900 block of East Bush Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1100 block of West Alden Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:17 a.m., Fabian Cortez, 33, was arrested in the 700 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize; battery; and probation violations.

Saturday, Nov. 21:

INCIDENT — At 7:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injury in the 1100 block of West Olive Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 1700 block of North W Street.

Sunday, Nov. 22:

INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation near the intersection of North M Street and West Maple Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 300 block alley of North J and K streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of North D Street and East Pine Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:05 p.m., Hector Lara, 29, was arrested in the 600 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery, grand theft, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and various previous charges.

Monday, Nov. 23:

ARREST — At 9:43 a.m., Jazmin Morenopaniagua, 25, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North G Street and East North Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury and a probation violation.

Tuesday, Nov. 24:

INCIDENT — At 11:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injury in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 900 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 400 block of North First Street.

ARREST — At 1:05 a.m., Sara Salcedo, 30, was arrested in the 7200 block of Bassano Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

Wednesday, Nov. 25:

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Cypress Avenue and South O Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 2500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.

ARREST — At 8:16 a.m., Eugene Barker, 53, was arrested in the 1400 bock of Stubblefield Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

