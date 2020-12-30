Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, Dec. 18:
INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of East North Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:25 a.m., Lauren Novembri, 45, was arrested in the 4000 block of Capella Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, causing bodily injury; hit-and-run, causing death or injury; and probation violations.
ARREST — At 11:01 a.m., Elpidio Osuna, 40, was arrested in the 700 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation and willful cruelty to a child.
ARREST — At 11:19 a.m., Adam Hall, 46, was arrested near the intersection of South C Street and University Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, driving on a suspended license and probation violations.
Saturday, Dec. 19:
INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of person with a knife in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North E Street.
ARREST — At 8:28 p.m., Noah Dehavilland, 19, was arrested in the 3400 block of Via Dona and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Monday, Dec. 21:
INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a violation of a domestic violence court order.
INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 900 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 22:
INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person urinating in public in the 200 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Poppy Street.
ARREST — At 5:46 p.m., Hal McDaniel, 35, was arrested near the intersection of North F Street and East Laurel Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
Wednesday, Dec. 23:
INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a DUI in the 400 block alley of North H and I streets, which resulted in an arrest.
