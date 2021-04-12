The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 1:

INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Chestnut and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and Highway 1.

INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Friday, April 2:

INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, April 3:

INCIDENT — At 4:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North Third Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of South C Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North O Street and West Nectarine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Sunday, April 4:

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

INCIDENT — At 12:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of South H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1600 block of West Alexander Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of North A Street.

ARREST — At 3:06 a.m., Ismael Torres, 32, was arrested at an unlisted location on Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegally carrying and possessing a loaded gun, carrying a gun on school property, illegally possessing ammunition and obliterating the serial number of a gun.

Monday, April 5:

INCIDENT — At 9:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North T Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 11:51 p.m., Maurice Stevens, 42, of Lompoc was arrested at the Taco Bell located in the 100 block of Highway 246 in Buellton and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and illegally possessing a weapon, non-firearm.

Tuesday, April 6:

INCIDENT — At 8:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North L Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of North O Street and West Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block of North H Street.