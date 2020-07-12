Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, July 3:
INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the the area of East College Avenue and North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Lompoc police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
* Lompoc Police received 12 reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 4:
Lompoc Police received eight reports of fireworks.
Sunday, July 5:
ARREST — At 5:28 p.m., Nathan Barcelona, 20, was arrested in an unspecified location in Lompoc and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and assault with a firearm on a person.
* Lompoc Police received three reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 6:
INCIDENT — At 11:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 100 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the alley between the 700 block of the North D and E streets.
Tuesday, July 7:
INCIDENT — At 12:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North B Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North V Street and West Central Avenue.
Wednesday, July 8:
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North N Street and West Maple Avenue.
* Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, July 9:
INCIDENT — At 1:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 2100 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the alley between the 500 block of North G and H streets.
ARREST — At 9:16 a.m., Francisco Rivera, 29, was arrested in the 900 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; vehicle theft; and a parole violation.
