The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Jan. 21:

INCIDENT — At 4:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of West Walnut Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of South Sage Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets, which resulted in an arrest.

Friday, Jan. 22:

INCIDENT — At 12:44 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol in a single rollover resulting in one injury in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road.

INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of South L Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North Poppy Street.

ARREST — At 10:04 a.m., Michael Moreno, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of North I Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and a probation violation.

Saturday, Jan. 23:

INCIDENT — At 11:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block alley of East Oak and Lemon avenues.

INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Q Street.

Sunday, Jan. 24:

INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 200 block of East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.

Monday, Jan. 25:

INCIDENT — At 9:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 300 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity in the 700 block of North C Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 26:

INCIDENT — At 11:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Barton Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 100 block of East Central Avenue, which resulted in the vehicle's driver evading the officer.

INCIDENT — At 11:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.

Wednesday, Jan. 27:

INCIDENT — At 8:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1500 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 1:14 a.m., Gabriel Vaca, 48, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (non-firearm), vandalism, obstruction, illegally entering a building and a probation violation.

Thursday, Jan. 28:

INCIDENT — At 4:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1500 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of harassing phone calls in the 100 block of South Fifth Street, which resulted in a citation.

ARREST — At 10:28 a.m., Jorge Zurita, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, and domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:42 a.m., Kenneth McKinzie, 30, was arrested in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury (non-firearm) and attempted murder.