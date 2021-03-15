The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, March 5:

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of North Gardenia Street and East Lemon Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, March 6:

INCIDENT — At 1:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of South R Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North H Street.

ARREST — At 12:39 p.m., Tamara Robinson, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of North H Street in Lompoc and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, second-degree robbery, illegally possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday, March 7:

INCIDENT — At 8:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in an unspecified location in the city that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 6:29 p.m., Salvador Banda, 40, was arrested in the 1400 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Monday, March 8:

INCIDENT — At 7:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 800 block of North O Street.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

INCIDENT — At 8:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North M Street.

Tuesday, March 9:

INCIDENT — At 1:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North I Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 2:16 p.m., Rafael Murua, 32, was arrested in the 600 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Wednesday, March 10:

INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North H Street.

ARREST — At 4:02 p.m., Sonia Silva, 29, was arrested in the 1000 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and obstruction.

Thursday, March 11:

INCIDENT — At 9:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 9:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

0
0
0
0
0