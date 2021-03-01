The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, Feb. 12:

INCIDENT — At 5:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of South J Street and West Olive Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, Feb. 13:

INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block of West Walnut Avenue.

Sunday, Feb. 14:

INCIDENT — At 10:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North V Street and West Pine Avenue.

Tuesday, Feb. 16:

INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 700 block alley of North F and G streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 400 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Wednesday, Feb. 17:

INCIDENT — At 1:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of embezzlement in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block of South G Street.

ARREST — At 10:38 a.m., Carlos Benitez, 35, was arrested in the 300 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a protective order, stalking and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 10:53 a.m., Jason Romero, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and a probation violation.

Thursday, Feb. 18:

INCIDENT — At 3:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an embezzlement in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Friday, Feb. 19:

INCIDENT — At 5:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1100 block of North Poppy Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block alley of North N and O streets.

Saturday, Feb. 20:

INCIDENT — At 12:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1800 block of North H Street.

Sunday, Feb. 21:

INCIDENT — At 2:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision near the intersection of North O Street and West Central Avenue.

Tuesday, Feb. 23:

INCIDENT — At 4:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of South B Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 24:

INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:51 a.m., James Hall, 48, was arrested in the 1000 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, domestic violence and threats. 

Thursday, Feb. 25:

INCIDENT — At 8:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

