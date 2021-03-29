The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, March 22:

INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury near the intersection of North H Street and East Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of North I Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North Z Street.

ARREST — At 7:28 p.m., Raul Melgozamartinez, 61, was arrested in the 900 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, non-firearm, and threats.

Tuesday, March 23:

INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an indecent exposure in the 1000 block of Aviation Drive that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 4:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block alley of North E and F streets.

Wednesday, March 24:

INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of Summerwood Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block alley of North K and L streets that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Thursday, March 25:

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North F Street.

ARREST — At 10:04 a.m., Arlo Cannaday, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

Friday, March 26:

INCIDENT — At 6:33 a.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North M Street.

