The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, May 30:
INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 800 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:49 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 700 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 100 block of East Walnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault arrest in the 700 block of North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of North Second Street.
Lompoc Police received one located stolen vehicle report.
Tuesday, May 31:
INCIDENT — At 12:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 400 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block of North K Street.
Lompoc Police received two located stolen vehicle reports.
Wednesday, June 1:
INCIDENT — At 7:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency at an unlisted location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 3:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun who was contacted and counseled in the 800 block of East Almond Avenue.
ARREST — At 8:13 a.m., Randall Royal, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of West Central Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, felony assault, vandalism and drug charges.
ARREST — At 8:33 a.m., Jorge Barragan, 28, was arrested in the 700 block of North C Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault, witness intimidation, batter, vandalism and disorderly conduct.
ARREST — At 9:40 a.m., Jocelyn Cortez, 26, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run and child cruelty charges.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Thursday, June 2:
INCIDENT — At 5:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 200 block alley of East Ocean and Cypress avenues.
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received an unfounded report of a person with a knife near the intersection of North H Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North O Street.
Friday, June 3:
INCIDENT — At 12:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI arrest in the 100 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of East Prune Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 600 block of North Ninth Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North O Street and West North Avenue.
INCDIENT — At 10:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault at an unlisted location in the Santa Ynez Riverbed.
INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1000 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.
ARREST — At 7:32 a.m., Daniel Hughes, 38, was arrested near the intersection of East Ocean and Cypress avenues, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 8:01 a.m., Martin Perez, 18, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of interference with civil rights, vandalism, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Lompoc Police received two located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, June 4:
ARREST — At 5:32 p.m., Amanda Ford, 19, was arrested in the 1300 block of North H Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle and one located stolen vehicle reports, along with five reports of fireworks.
Sunday, June 5:
INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI arrest in the 600 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI arrest in the 1100 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of West Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of East Lemon Avenue and North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 500 block of North K Street.
Lompoc Police received three stolen vehicle reports.