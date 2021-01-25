The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Wednesday, Jan. 13:

ARREST — At 11:44 a.m., Francisco Martinez, 29, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment and petty theft.

ARREST — At 12:32 p.m., Robert Gautreaux, 58, was arrested in the 1300 block of North V Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; threats; assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; vandalism; and battery.

ARREST — At 3:15 p.m., Gabriel Lujan, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury.

Friday, Jan. 15:

INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of South I Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a minor traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, Jan. 16:

INCIDENT — At 12:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of extortion in an unspecified area of the city.

INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Sunday, Jan. 17:

INCIDENT — At 12:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North A Street and East Lemon Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant in the 400 block of alley of North J and K streets.

INCIDENT — At 7:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street, which resulted in a citation.

INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 1700 block of East College Avenue.

Monday, Jan. 18:

INCIDENT — At 12:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 600 block of East North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 600 block of North Sixth Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 400 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of North O Street.

ARREST — At 6:27 p.m., Pedro Garcia, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of North A Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury.

ARREST — At 6:36 p.m., Thomas Gaitan, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North J Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a probation violation second-degree robbery.

ARREST — At 10 p.m., Dalton Cullors, 57, was arrested in the 400 block of South U Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Tuesday, Jan. 19:

INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1700 block of North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.

Wednesday, Jan. 20:

INCIDENT — At 11:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 1700 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue.

Thursday, Jan. 21:

INCIDENT — At 1:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.