You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 24:

INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 25:

INCIDENT — At 1:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 500 block of North H Street, which resulted in the driver being contacted and counseled.

INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of Clemens Way.

Saturday, Dec. 26:

INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 1300 block of West Airport Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 100 block of East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North U Street.

ARREST — At 6:23 p.m., Luis Cong, 38, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of violating a protective court order and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

Sunday, Dec. 27:

ARREST — At 5:43 p.m., Savannah Valdez, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of West Maple Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a warrant.

Monday, Dec. 28:

INCIDENT — A 12:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1200 block of West Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at an unspecified location in San Luis Obispo.

Tuesday, Dec. 29:

INCIDENT — At 1:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West College Avenue and North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 100 block alley of North L and M streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Fourth Street and East Airport Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 30:

INCIDENT — At 3:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of East Coleman Drive.

INCIDENT — At 2:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 400 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of Newport Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 400 block of North Poppy Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South J Street and West Locust Avenue.

ARREST — At 10:08 a.m., Danny Alvarez, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of North Fourth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:04 p.m., Joel Sletten, 42, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of West Nectarine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and violating a protective court order.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News