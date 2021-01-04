Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 24:

INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 25:

INCIDENT — At 1:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 500 block of North H Street, which resulted in the driver being contacted and counseled.

INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of Clemens Way.

Saturday, Dec. 26:

INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 1300 block of West Airport Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 100 block of East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North U Street.

ARREST — At 6:23 p.m., Luis Cong, 38, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of violating a protective court order and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.