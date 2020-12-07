Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Nov. 26:

INCIDENT — At 5:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in an unspecified location in the city.

INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 1400 block of Calle Primera.

Friday, Nov. 27:

INCIDENT — At 4:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 300 block of West College Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, Nov. 28:

INCIDENT — At 11:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 400 block of Commerce Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block alley of North N and O streets, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

ARREST — At 5:44 p.m., Mehrnaz Raissi, 31, was arrested in the 400 block of Sirius Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, domestic violence and witness intimidation.