Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Nov. 26:
INCIDENT — At 5:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 1400 block of Calle Primera.
Friday, Nov. 27:
INCIDENT — At 4:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 300 block of West College Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Saturday, Nov. 28:
INCIDENT — At 11:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 400 block of Commerce Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block alley of North N and O streets, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
ARREST — At 5:44 p.m., Mehrnaz Raissi, 31, was arrested in the 400 block of Sirius Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, domestic violence and witness intimidation.
Sunday, Nov. 29:
INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.
Monday, Nov. 30:
INCIDENT — At 12:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North Z Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of West Pine Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, Dec. 1:
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Fourth Street.
ARREST — At 12:51 p.m., Ramon D. Ramirez, 27, of Lompoc, was arrested in the 4100 block of State Street in Santa Barbara and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, domestic violence, battery against a police officer and probation violation.
Wednesday, Dec. 2:
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation near the intersection of Highway 1 and Hancock Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an embezzlement near the 100 block of North I Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.