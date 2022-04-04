The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, March 21:
INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
ARREST — At 8:13 p.m., Anthony Caligiuri, 41, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 500 block of North L Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, brandishing a weapon, theft and threats.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Tuesday, March 22:
INCIDENT — At 5:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a SWAT incident in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder/dependent abuse that resulted in an arrest in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a carjacking that resulted in an arrest in the 1100 block of East Olive Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North R Street and West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.
ARREST — At 8:10 a.m., Luis Gutierrez, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 1600 block of North O Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, robbery and kidnapping.
ARREST — At 10:30 p.m., Carlos Morales, 27, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Olive Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, robbery and contempt of court.
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.
Wednesday, March 23:
INCIDENT — At 6:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block alley of North N and O streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 400 block of East Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of East Locust Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:03 a.m., Almarosa Medeltorres, 22, was arrested in the 200 block of West Chestnut Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and one located stolen vehicle report.
Thursday, March 24:
INCIDENT — At 8:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and Brisa Del Mar.
INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 300 block of South E Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 400 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1300 block of North L Street.
Lompoc Police received two located stolen vehicle reports.
Friday, March 25:
INCIDENT — At 2 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant that resulted in an arrest near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North Sixth Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery that resulted in an arrest in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Lompoc Police received four stolen vehicle reports, one located stolen vehicle report and one attempted stolen vehicle report.
Saturday, March 26:
INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1200 block of Stonebrook Drive.
ARREST — At 7:12 p.m., Jonathan Cash, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and obstruction.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Sunday, March 27:
INCIDENT — At 9:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1000 block of North W Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 900 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North F Street and East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and four located stolen vehicle reports.