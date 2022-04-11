The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, March 28:
INCIDENT — At 10:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1000 block of North Poppy Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency resulting in a person who was contacted and counseled in the 1200 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Tuesday, March 29:
INCIDENT — At 12:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 100 block of South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted commercial burglary in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:10 a.m., Jeffrey Hernandez, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, felony assault and child cruelty.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Wednesday, March 30:
INCIDENT — At 10:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 400 block of North J Street.
Thursday, March 31:
INCIDENT — At 12:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 1100 block of North Jasmine Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of West North Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one located stolen vehicle report.
Friday, April 1:
INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received an unfounded report of a person with a gun in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:30 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an ambulance dispatched to a vehicle collision in the 2300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 800 block of North G Street.
ARREST — At 11:20 a.m., Gary Lyons, 67, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of South J Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 11:22 a.m., Sean Dukes, 28, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of South H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon in public, illegally carrying a gun and threats.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, April 2:
ARREST — At 2:17 a.m., Juan Manzo, 28, was arrested in the 3500 block of Via Lato and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 7:27 p.m., Silvestre Navarro, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, conspiracy and a gang participation conviction.
ARREST — At 7:37 p.m., Eduardo Molina, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of North E Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegally carrying a weapon, gang participation and carrying a loaded firearm as a gang member.
ARREST — At 7:39 p.m., Jorge Tafoya, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of North Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder.
ARREST — At 8 p.m., David Dematteo, 37, was arrested in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Sunday, April 3:
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North B Street.
INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 300 block of East Hickory Avenue.