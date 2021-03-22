The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, March 12:

INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, March 13:

INCIDENT — At 4:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 100 block alley of North B and C streets that resulted in officers contacting and counseling the individual.

INCIDENT — At 7:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 200 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North First Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block alley of North I and J streets.

Sunday, March 14:

INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1100 block of Seabreeze Way that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 900 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 400 block of South Q Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1600 block of North H Street.

Monday, March 15:

INCIDENT — At 8:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 1500 block of North A Street that resulted in an arrest.

Tuesday, March 16:

INCIDENT — At 11:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of East North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North E Street.

Wednesday, March 17:

INCIDENT — At 8:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1200 block of West Oak Avenue.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

INCIDENT — At 2:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North Fourth Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North T Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North O Street.

Thursday, March 18:

INCIDENT — At 12:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of North L and M streets.

ARREST —At 5:49 a.m., Paul Gularte, 22, was arrested in the 400 block of Corona Del Mar Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegal possession of a controlled substance for sale.

ARREST — At 10:20 a.m., Dmarius Moye, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of South U Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Friday, March 19:

INCIDENT — At 1 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of North I Street and West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue.

Saturday, March 20:

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North L Street

INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North M Street and West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block alley of North I and J streets that resulted in an arrest.

Sunday, March 21:

INCIDENT — At 9:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of West North Avenue.