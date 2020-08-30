Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, Aug. 21:
INCIDENT — At 2:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the area of North Seventh Street and East College Avenue.
ARREST — At 7:33 am., John Richard Pratt, 59, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Aug. 22:
ARREST — At 1:51 p.m., Isacc De Luna, 20, was arrested near the area of Harris Grade Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury; driving without a license and operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.
ARREST — At 6:26 p.m., Jose Eduardo Martinez, 32, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment; brandishing a weapon, non-firearm; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, battery, possession of paraphernalia and a warrant.
Monday, Aug. 24:
INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Tuesday, Aug. 25:
INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North G Street.
ARREST — At 2:03 p.m., Raul Alejandro Florez, 25, was arrested in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; first-degree burglary; and violating a protective order.
Wednesday, Aug. 26:
ARREST — At 7:32 a.m., Anthony Gabrell Aristizabal, 28, was arrested in the area of Bailey Avenue and Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury.
Thursday, Aug. 27:
INCIDENT — At 4:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.