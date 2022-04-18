The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, April 4:
INCIDENT — At 1:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 300 block of West North Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 100 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Chestnut Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an illegal burn in the 300 block of South H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 400 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide that resulted in an arrest in the 1300 block of North V Street.
Lompoc Police received three stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Tuesday, April 5:
INCIDENT — At 5:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a dispatched ambulance near the intersection of Purisima and Le Valley roads.
INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant that resulted in an arrest in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation that resulted in an arrest in the 900 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 4:48 a.m., Matt Campbell, 65, was arrested in the 1300 block of North V Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse, shooting into an inhabited dwelling, negligent firearm discharge and threats.
ARREST — At 1:25 p.m., Natalie Machado, 30, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and threats.
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports.
Wednesday, April 6:
INCIDENT — At 10:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision that resulted in a minor injury near the intersection of Highway 1 and East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an illegal burn in the 900 block of East Tangerine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 100 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 500 block of North A Street.
ARREST — At 4:19 p.m., Mark Jacobs, 49, was arrested in the 3900 block of Mesa Circle Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse and damage to a wireless communications device.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Thursday, April 7:
INCIDENT — At 9:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 400 block alley of North J and K streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 200 block of North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 1500 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 100 block of North O Street.
ARREST — At 4:36 a.m., Tyler Brade, 26, was arrested in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports.
Friday, April 8:
INCIDENT — At 8:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received an unfounded report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of North J Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North R Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide that resulted in an arrest in the 700 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary resulting in a person who was contacted and counseled in the 800 block of North G Street.
ARREST — At 8:01 p.m., Timothy Alcantar, 33, was arrested in the 700 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a gun while resisting arrest, attempted murder, vehicle theft, felony assault and domestic violence.
Saturday, April 9:
INCIDENT — At 12:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of North K Street and West Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 200 block of West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and one located stolen vehicle report.
Sunday, April 10:
INCIDENT — At 12:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:28 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of North Z Street and Ocean Way.
INCIDENT — At 4:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service that resulted in an arrest near the intersection of North D Street and East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1300 block of East North Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:40 p.m., Geovanny Caranza, 27, was arrested in the 1300 block of North L Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of negligent firearm discharge, carrying a loaded gun in public, illegal gun and ammunition possession, and possession of a large-capacity magazine.