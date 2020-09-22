You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Sept. 10:

INCIDENT — At 5:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block alley of North D and E streets.

INCIDENT — At 5:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 2200 block of Briar Creek Way.

Friday, Sept. 11:

INCIDENT — At 5:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North X Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, Sept. 13:

INCIDENT — At 12:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1000 block of North Lupine Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:12 p.m., Scott Wallace Moore, 32, was arrested in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of unlawful sexual penetration, corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a parole violation.

ARREST — At 5:32 p.m., Ismael Zaragoza Chavez, 39, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Lupine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson.

Monday, Sept. 14:

INCIDENT — At 1:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 2000 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of South H Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 15:

INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of East Maple Avenue and North G Street.

Thursday: Sept. 17:

ARREST — At 12:26 p.m., Ivet Duran-Huizar, 37, was arrested on a warrant in the area of the 600 blocks of North Third and Fourth streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 5:17 p.m., William Michael Trammel, 36, was arrested in the 1600 block of East Cherry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and a probation violation.

