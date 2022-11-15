AT&T cell tower simulation, Lompoc, July 2020, contributed.jpg

A simulation, provided by AT&T for a Santa Barbara County Planning Commission hearing in July 2020, shows how a new cell tower, right of center, in Lompoc would appear from Albireo Avenue, where the closest residences were located. AT&T just settled a civil action for failing to disclose batteries used at cell towers statewide.

 Contributed

A statewide team of prosecutors, including Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit, has settled a civil action against AT&T over hazardous-materials violations in the county and elsewhere across the state.

District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley said the $5.9 million settlement is the largest ever awarded statewide for that type of environmental violation — the failure to report hazardous materials.

A stipulated final judgment and injunction entered Monday calls for $5.65 million in civil penalties, which includes $613,479 to the District Attorney’s Office and $110,625 to County Environmental Health Services, and another $250,000 as a supplemental environmental project to the Certified Unified Program Agency Forum Environmental Protection Trust Fund.

