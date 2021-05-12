The complaint updated on May 7 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court claims Susan Flores and Mike McConville assisted Ruben Flores, 80, in moving Smart's remains following a search of his Arroyo Grande residence in February 2020.
Paul Flores, 44, was last seen with Smart before she went missing on May 25, 1996. Smart was declared legally dead in 2002 and her body has yet to be recovered. Paul and Ruben Flores have been charged with murder and accessory to murder, respectively, to which they have pleaded not guilty.
Susan Flores, ex-wife of Ruben Flores, and current boyfriend McConville have not been charged. They could not be reached for comment.
In their lawsuit, Smart's parents Stan and Denise Smart allege severe emotional distress spanning nearly 25 years and are seeking compensation for damages in an amount to be determined at trial. They also are seeking additional damages "to make an example of and to punish" the defendants.
The initial lawsuit was filed on April 22 against Ruben Flores and later amended to include Susan Flores and McConville.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
On Feb. 5, 2020, sheriff’s officials executed a search warrant at Ruben Flores’ home in the 700 block of White Court, Arroyo Grande. The lawsuit alleges that four days later, Susan Flores and McConville worked through the night to remove Smart's body from under the lattice enclosure below the deck of his home.
More than a year later, sheriff's officials executed two more search warrants, on March 15 and April 13, when Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested. No new information has been released as a result of the search warrants.
In the criminal case, both Paul and Ruben Flores are scheduled to reappear for preliminary hearing motions at 1:30 p.m. May 17 and again at 1:30 p.m. June 21 in Superior Court.
Photos: SLO Sheriff Ian Parkinson announce charges again Paul, Ruben Flores
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores at the Cal Poly campus where Kristin Smart was last seen in 1996.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores at the Cal Poly campus where Kristin Smart was last seen in 1996.
Photos of the Paul Flores arrest was displayed at the press conference in Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.
San Luis Obispo residents gather at Cal Poly to witness a press conference of the Kristin Smart case.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff department unviel photos of Kristin Smart and the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores at Cal Poly Tuesday afternoon.
Members of the media from Los Angeles to Sacramento attend the press conference at Cal Poly SLO Tuesday afternoon.
Chris Lambert creator of the Your Own Backyard Kristin Smart podcast speaks with the public at the press conference at Cal Poly Tuesday afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Cal Poly students react to the news from County Sheriffs of the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores Tuesday
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff personnel continue to search the home of Ruben Flores in Arroyo Grande Tuesday.
Local community members wait for developments in front of Ruben Flores's house in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo Sheriff personnel search the backyard.
Balloons wrap around the billboard of Kristin Smart in Arroyo Grande after the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores Tuesday.