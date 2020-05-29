Lawsuit accuses several Santa Maria High officials of covering up 2019 bullying incident

The three students reportedly called Clayton a "white piece of sh--," a "cracker" and "white privileged," which was witnessed by school coach Beto Guerrero, according to the lawsuit.

Santa Maria High Principal Joe Domingues resigns, citing health issues Santa Maria High School Principal Joe Domingues has announced his resignation effective Friday, Sept. 27, citing "personal health" issues.

Days later, Clayton alleges that Joe Domingues and Campbell tried to suppress his statements in several attempts to dissuade him from reporting the incident.

On April 15, Clayton tried to give a statement to a school resource officer, but instead Joe Domingues reprimanded him and the three teammates by making them pick up trash and suspending the four of them for three games, according to the lawsuit, although no suspensions occurred.

Clayton said Joe Domingues also bribed him with a $130 watch and promised him more playing time if he dropped the issue, but was later told by Campbell that the school placed Domingues on leave for unknown reasons.

In addition, Roberson declared Clayton academically ineligible to play baseball games.

As a result of the incident, Clayton said in the suit he suffered serious and permanent injuries, including severe headaches and anxiety, and seeks unspecified monetary damages and attorney's fees.

The lawsuit is scheduled for a case management conference on Sept. 16 in Department 4 of the Santa Maria court.

