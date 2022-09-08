Northern Santa Barbara County law enforcement agencies honored some of their best officers Wednesday night at an annual dinner served up by the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538.
The Law Enforcement Appreciation Night marked the 50th time the Santa Maria Elks have said thank you to city agencies as well as county and state agencies that work in the Santa Maria area, said Faith Reynolds, lodge office manager.
The agencies, in turn, presented awards to officers who they said have shown exemplary service over the past year.
“Their families show up, and their co-workers,” said Reynolds, who noted more than 220 people attended the event that included a barbecued top sirloin dinner.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dinner wasn’t held last year, although the awards were still presented individually.
“We usually focus on Santa Maria, plus those agencies that work in the Santa Maria area,” Reynolds said. “But next year we’re thinking of expanding it to agencies in other areas where they aren’t recognized.”
Those who were honored with awards Wednesday night included:
- Alex Harrison, deputy district attorney, Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office
- Maria Story, supervising probation officer, Santa Barbara County Probation Department
- Gary Wilberding, sergeant, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
- Kevin Ochoa, officer, Santa Maria Police Department
- Omar Ruiz, officer, Guadalupe Police Department
- Jose Leal, officer, California Highway Patrol
- Derrick Miller, equipment specialist, Hancock College District Police Academy
- Eddie Estrada, park officer, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department
- Gabriella Millan, public safety dispatcher, Hancock College Police Department