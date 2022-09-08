Northern Santa Barbara County law enforcement agencies honored some of their best officers Wednesday night at an annual dinner served up by the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538.

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Night marked the 50th time the Santa Maria Elks have said thank you to city agencies as well as county and state agencies that work in the Santa Maria area, said Faith Reynolds, lodge office manager.

The agencies, in turn, presented awards to officers who they said have shown exemplary service over the past year.

